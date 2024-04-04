Legacy Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 51,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

