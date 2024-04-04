Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

LEGN stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.01. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 860,410 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,867,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

