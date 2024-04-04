Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $208,440.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,029,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

