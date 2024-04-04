Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,228,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,554. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,029,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 1,383,339 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

