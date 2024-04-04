Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 270,870 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

