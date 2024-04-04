Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.80. 236,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,097. The company has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.98. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.