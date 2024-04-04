Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,997. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

