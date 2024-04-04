Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 457,974 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 433,260 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,563,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,372,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ULST stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 16,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,886. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.