Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $36.46. 89,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

