Lewis Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 557,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,688. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

