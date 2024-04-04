Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 943,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,465. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $394.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $26,503.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $26,503.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,318 shares in the company, valued at $422,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

