Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Organon & Co.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.