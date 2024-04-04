Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

OGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

