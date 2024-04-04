Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.16. 284,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,708,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $524.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

