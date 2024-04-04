Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.51

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 191508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

