Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $208.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,158,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $250.05 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

