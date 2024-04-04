Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Linde by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $466.87. 378,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.23. The company has a market cap of $224.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.93.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

