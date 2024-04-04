LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective for the company.

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

