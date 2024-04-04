LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 1,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 288.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveWire Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LiveWire Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

