LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 1,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 288.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
