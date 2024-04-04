Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.71

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 914776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

