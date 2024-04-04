Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $782.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.