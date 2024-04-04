Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.51. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 120,398 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Stories

