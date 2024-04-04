LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
Shares of LTC stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $35.72.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
