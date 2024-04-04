LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $35.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 73.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

