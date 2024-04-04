Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE
Lumentum Stock Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after buying an additional 442,177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after buying an additional 337,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.