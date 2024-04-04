Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.10. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,225,449 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $898.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 472,778 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 221,929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

