LVZ Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,908 FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LVZ Inc. owned 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XDEC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $292,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.19. 89,792 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $386.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

