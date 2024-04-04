LVZ Inc. Invests $209,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of TTD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 708,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,683. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
