LVZ Inc. Invests $209,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 708,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,683. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

