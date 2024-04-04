LVZ Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.55. 399,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

