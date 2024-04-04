M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Down 5.7%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $124.80. 51,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 261,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,485,000 after buying an additional 246,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,365,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after buying an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

