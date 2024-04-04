MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $15.07. MacroGenics shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1,096,368 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,756 shares of company stock valued at $637,187. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.