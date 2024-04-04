MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $13.67 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.42 million, a PE ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,756 shares of company stock valued at $637,187. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

