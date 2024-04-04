Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $291,399.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014568 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00022821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,239.12 or 0.99994047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012637 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00133006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000652 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $219,995.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

