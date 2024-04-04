Malcolm Robert King Buys 20,000 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Robert King acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,426.06).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.07). 205,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,847. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,500.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.73. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 144.03 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

