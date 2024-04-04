Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $227.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

NYSE:MPC opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $218.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $999,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 875.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

