Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.54. 1,018,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,019,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after buying an additional 191,615 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after buying an additional 184,325 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 237.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

