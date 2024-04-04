Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.50

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.48, with a volume of 542980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

