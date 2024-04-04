Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
