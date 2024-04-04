Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.24. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIGI. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 183,459 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

