Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 2.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.39. 3,138,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,905,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

