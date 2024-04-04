Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 3.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 3,303,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,540,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

