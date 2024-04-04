Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.10. 291,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,070,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MESO

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $675.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.