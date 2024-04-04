Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. 1,516,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,068,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MESO

Mesoblast Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 55.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.