Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Lessened by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,248,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.1 %
MTD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,331.87. 20,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,995. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,257.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International
In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
