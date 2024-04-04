MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.20. 256,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,055,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $62,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

