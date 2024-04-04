MGIC Investment’s (MTG) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

MTG stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

