Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.92 and last traded at $121.70. 10,197,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,213,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock worth $26,377,107. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

