Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:HIE opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
