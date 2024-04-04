Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.67

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 2366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

