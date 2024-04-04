Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 145752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

Specifically, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 117,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($155,528.12). In other Mitie Group news, insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,294.39). Also, insider Phillip Bentley bought 117,994 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($155,528.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,370,241. 9.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitie Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.74.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

