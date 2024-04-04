Mizuho Raises Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $65.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

