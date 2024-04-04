Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

